Tunisia, Beautiful People, Beaches and Sahara Desert

Waleg
By Waleg
In
Various

Tunisia, a country filled with beautiful people, beaches, Sahara desert. This country has anything anybody could possibly want; the north is green, with a Mediterranean climate, the center Miami climate and the south a desert. So whether you want a beach holiday or desert tour… then Tunisia is the country for you.

I must suggest to dress modestly even on the beaches, stressing that bikinis are unsuitable for a city walk, and a more appropriate option would be a tankini and shorts.
Always remember to cover shoulders and legs when entering a Mosque.

Hammamet

Hammamet

World Heritage Site Dougga

Dougga

Ksar Ouled Soltane

Ksar Ouled Soltane
By Guest Writer Latifa

