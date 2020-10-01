Tunisia, Beautiful People, Beaches and Sahara Desert

Tunisia, a country filled with beautiful people, beaches, Sahara desert. This country has anything anybody could possibly want; the north is green, with a Mediterranean climate, the center Miami climate and the south a desert. So whether you want a beach holiday or desert tour… then Tunisia is the country for you.

I must suggest to dress modestly even on the beaches, stressing that bikinis are unsuitable for a city walk, and a more appropriate option would be a tankini and shorts.

Always remember to cover shoulders and legs when entering a Mosque.

Hammamet

World Heritage Site Dougga

Ksar Ouled Soltane



By Guest Writer Latifa