Celebrities

How Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

Waleg - 0
Can 9 years working in the entertainment industry makes you worth + $15 million? If you are a singer, actor, a former...
View Post
Various

Mr. Peebles, Worlds Smallest Cat

Hana - 0
Meet Mr. Peeples, The world's smallest cat! The Guinness Book of World Records has verified that Mr. Peebles is two years old,...
View Post
Various

Virgin Mary on Toast on eBay!

Waleg - 0
The Lord may move in mysterious ways but his mother, it is claimed, has chosen a rather ordinary piece of cheese on...
View Post
Kitchen

Seafood Gratin

Hana - 0
I got introduced to this dish in a small restaurant a few weeks ago, and since then I have become addicted to...
View Post
Various

Coronavirus vs. the Flu in 2020

Waleg - 0
Within a few days, the world will record a whopping total cases of +31 million people infected with the Coronavirus disease, and...
View Post

Mr. Peebles, Worlds Smallest Cat

Hana
By Hana
In
Various
Mr. Peebles

Meet Mr. Peeples, The world’s smallest cat! The Guinness Book of World Records has verified that Mr. Peebles is two years old, weighs about 1 kilo, is about 15 centimetres long and perfectly fits in a 200 ml glass.

The smallest cat in the world has become a star after living a bad life with his ex-owner, because he wasn’t loved at all due to his size.

Mr. Peebles is now adopted by Dr. Donna Sassman, who felt sorry for the sweet little guy. “I was at a house doing vaccines on a dog and saw Mr. Peebles. He was very cute and I asked the owner ‘Can I have him?’ She said, ‘Yes, if you can catch him,'” says Dr. Donna Sassman.
A doctor at the clinic said that Mr. Peebles has a genetic defect, and he’s expected to hold onto his title for some time.

Because he’s already past the age when a cat reaches normal size, Mr. Peebles probably won’t get any bigger.

“I have to feed him at least four times a day to sustain his weight,” says owner of Mr. Peebles. “I do bring him to bed with me at night between my husband and I. And he curls up in my arms and sleeps next to my neck when it’s cold. And one of his best habits, he’ll lick me on the chin at night to give me a kiss.”

Mr. Peebles was first introduced to the world on Feb 8, 2006

Recent Posts

Celebrities

How Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

Waleg - 0
Can 9 years working in the entertainment industry makes you worth + $15 million? If you are a singer, actor, a former...
View Post
Various

Mr. Peebles, Worlds Smallest Cat

Hana - 0
Meet Mr. Peeples, The world's smallest cat! The Guinness Book of World Records has verified that Mr. Peebles is two years old,...
View Post
Various

Virgin Mary on Toast on eBay!

Waleg - 0
The Lord may move in mysterious ways but his mother, it is claimed, has chosen a rather ordinary piece of cheese on...
View Post
Kitchen

Seafood Gratin

Hana - 0
I got introduced to this dish in a small restaurant a few weeks ago, and since then I have become addicted to...
View Post
Various

Coronavirus vs. the Flu in 2020

Waleg - 0
Within a few days, the world will record a whopping total cases of +31 million people infected with the Coronavirus disease, and...
View Post
Previous articleVirgin Mary on Toast on eBay!
Next articleHow Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

Related Articles

Various

The Immense Power of Bleach!

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
We’ve all used bleach at some point in our lives to get rid of stains, but YouTube experimenter Taras Kul, AKA CrazyRussianHacker, tested out...
View Post
News

The Flintstones House is for Sale for $4.2 Million

Hana - 0
Who isn’t familiar with The Flintstones? The modern stone-age family? Remember how they lived in round, cave-like houses? Well, believe it or not, there’s a property...
View Post

Stay in Touch

Celebrities

How Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

Waleg - 0
Can 9 years working in the entertainment industry makes you worth + $15 million? If you are a singer, actor, a former...
Read more
Various

Mr. Peebles, Worlds Smallest Cat

Hana - 0
Meet Mr. Peeples, The world's smallest cat! The Guinness Book of World Records has verified that Mr. Peebles is two years old,...
Read more
Various

Virgin Mary on Toast on eBay!

Waleg - 0
The Lord may move in mysterious ways but his mother, it is claimed, has chosen a rather ordinary piece of cheese on...
Read more
Kitchen

Seafood Gratin

Hana - 0
I got introduced to this dish in a small restaurant a few weeks ago, and since then I have become addicted to...
Read more
Various

Coronavirus vs. the Flu in 2020

Waleg - 0
Within a few days, the world will record a whopping total cases of +31 million people infected with the Coronavirus disease, and...
Read more
Various

I’m Deeply In Love with My Cousin

Waleg - 0
I've had a crush on him since I was a little girl. Since I came here in California, I just couldn't forget about him....
Read more
Kitchen

Green Fingers!!!

Waleg - 0
Look at what I have found on the net today! Someone is calling the popular Middle Eastern...
Read more
Celebrities

Arnold is a Genuine Treasure of a Public Figure

Waleg - 0
Look what an awesome job this fan did on the pipe that Arnold Schwarzenegger is holding! He carved...
Read more
Various

My Co-Worker Likes Me

Waleg - 0
I know this guy from work and he has been so nice to me and has ask me out once. When he talks to me...
Read more
Various

How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

Waleg - 0
You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an...
Read more
Kitchen

SouthWestern Lasagna

Hana - 0
Lasagna is "hands down" one of the most delicious dishes in the world! What's great about it is that it's very flexible...
Read more
Kitchen

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hana - 0
A recipe for soft chocolate chip cookies.. a quest to find that recipe has been my aim for a very long time....
Read more
Kitchen

Tunisian Couscous Recipe

Waleg - 0
A friend from Canada has been wondering why I have been submitting western recipes only, and asked for some Arabic food …...
Read more
Health

Get Rid of Dark Circles Under Your Eyes Instantly!

Waleg - 0
Why are those dark circles under your eyes? Hmm, sleepless nights bothering you lately or maybe you’re just making the most out of the...
Read more
Various

How Can I Stop Being in Love?

Waleg - 0
Hi I'm 16 and I am in love with a girl also 16, this is not the first time, but this time my feelings...
Read more

© Waleg 2004-2020. All rights reserved.