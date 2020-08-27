How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an enormous tissues abuse and lots of crying. This will help you move on, with pieces of advice taken from the legendary Taylor swift, her songs are so emotional they represent steps you’re going to go through during a breakup.

1. Back again

probably the first song you should listen to after the breakup.

“He didn’t like it when I wore high heels but I do, turn the lock and put my headphones on. He always said he didn’t get this song, but I do I do.”

Maybe –just maybe- communication in relationships matter, if your partner is not understanding a word you say in songs and ignore a word he says by isolating yourself into your headphones, communication matters people.

2. I Knew You Were Trouble

Song #2 realizing that your ex was too much of a trouble.

“ ‘Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in, so shame on me now. Flew me to places I’d never been, ‘til you put me down oh.”

This should teach you not to date any stranger who walks into the pub. Not to mention, listening to your mummy when she says don’t take rides from strangers. Yet you flew with them Taylor, tsk tsk.

3. Shake It Off

Song #3 turn your female-dog mode on.

“I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain. That’s what people say mmm-mm. I go on too many dates, but I can’t make them stay. At least that’s what people say, mmm-mm.”

I guess your ex wasn’t the problem, huh?

4. Picture To Burn

Song #4 time to burn all the pictures you have with that person.

“There’s no time for tears, I’m just sitting here planning my revenge.”

Burn the pictures, and on your way back don’t forget to pass by a psychotherapist.

5. 22

Song #5

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

Yes you need to state your age at some point, and sign into a rehab.

6. Safe & Sound

Song#6

“Just close your eyes, the sun is going down. You’ll be alright, no one can hurt you now. Come morning light, you and I’ll be safe and sound.”

Congratulations, you made it through your breakup. For further breakups tips, stay tuned for Swift’s next album.