Various

I’m Deeply In Love with My Cousin

Waleg - 0
I've had a crush on him since I was a little girl. Since I came here in California, I just couldn't forget about him....
View Post
Kitchen

Green Fingers!!!

Waleg - 0
Look at what I have found on the net today! Someone is calling the popular Middle Eastern...
View Post
Celebrities

Arnold is a Genuine Treasure of a Public Figure

Waleg - 0
Look what an awesome job this fan did on the pipe that Arnold Schwarzenegger is holding! He carved...
View Post
Various

My Co-Worker Likes Me

Waleg - 0
I know this guy from work and he has been so nice to me and has ask me out once. When he talks to me...
View Post
Various

How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

Waleg - 0
You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an...
View Post

How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

Waleg
By Waleg
In
Various
Taylor Swift

You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an enormous tissues abuse and lots of crying. This will help you move on, with pieces of advice taken from the legendary Taylor swift, her songs are so emotional they represent steps you’re going to go through during a breakup.

1. Back again
probably the first song you should listen to after the breakup.

“He didn’t like it when I wore high heels but I do, turn the lock and put my headphones on. He always said he didn’t get this song, but I do I do.”

Maybe –just maybe- communication in relationships matter, if your partner is not understanding a word you say in songs and ignore a word he says by isolating yourself into your headphones, communication matters people.

2. I Knew You Were Trouble
Song #2 realizing that your ex was too much of a trouble.

“ ‘Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in, so shame on me now. Flew me to places I’d never been, ‘til you put me down oh.”

This should teach you not to date any stranger who walks into the pub. Not to mention, listening to your mummy when she says don’t take rides from strangers. Yet you flew with them Taylor, tsk tsk.

3. Shake It Off
Song #3 turn your female-dog mode on.

“I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain. That’s what people say mmm-mm. I go on too many dates, but I can’t make them stay. At least that’s what people say, mmm-mm.”

I guess your ex wasn’t the problem, huh?

4. Picture To Burn
Song #4 time to burn all the pictures you have with that person.

“There’s no time for tears, I’m just sitting here planning my revenge.”

Burn the pictures, and on your way back don’t forget to pass by a psychotherapist.

5. 22
Song #5

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

Yes you need to state your age at some point, and sign into a rehab.

6. Safe & Sound
Song#6

“Just close your eyes, the sun is going down. You’ll be alright, no one can hurt you now. Come morning light, you and I’ll be safe and sound.”

Congratulations, you made it through your breakup. For further breakups tips, stay tuned for Swift’s next album.

Recent Posts

Various

I’m Deeply In Love with My Cousin

Waleg - 0
I've had a crush on him since I was a little girl. Since I came here in California, I just couldn't forget about him....
View Post
Kitchen

Green Fingers!!!

Waleg - 0
Look at what I have found on the net today! Someone is calling the popular Middle Eastern...
View Post
Celebrities

Arnold is a Genuine Treasure of a Public Figure

Waleg - 0
Look what an awesome job this fan did on the pipe that Arnold Schwarzenegger is holding! He carved...
View Post
Various

My Co-Worker Likes Me

Waleg - 0
I know this guy from work and he has been so nice to me and has ask me out once. When he talks to me...
View Post
Various

How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

Waleg - 0
You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an...
View Post
Previous articleSouthWestern Lasagna
Next articleMy Co-Worker Likes Me

Related Articles

Various

I’m Deeply In Love with My Cousin

Waleg - 0
I've had a crush on him since I was a little girl. Since I came here in California, I just couldn't forget about him....
View Post
Various

My Co-Worker Likes Me

Waleg - 0
I know this guy from work and he has been so nice to me and has ask me out once. When he talks to me...
View Post
Various

How Can I Stop Being in Love?

Waleg - 0
Hi I'm 16 and I am in love with a girl also 16, this is not the first time, but this time my feelings...
View Post
Various

All Men and Women are Sinners!

Waleg - 0
It’s always an issue when we hear a woman has had a somewhat unconventional past. Either she’s had numerous love affairs or had been...
View Post

Stay in Touch

Various

I’m Deeply In Love with My Cousin

Waleg - 0
I've had a crush on him since I was a little girl. Since I came here in California, I just couldn't forget about him....
Read more
Kitchen

Green Fingers!!!

Waleg - 0
Look at what I have found on the net today! Someone is calling the popular Middle Eastern...
Read more
Celebrities

Arnold is a Genuine Treasure of a Public Figure

Waleg - 0
Look what an awesome job this fan did on the pipe that Arnold Schwarzenegger is holding! He carved...
Read more
Various

My Co-Worker Likes Me

Waleg - 0
I know this guy from work and he has been so nice to me and has ask me out once. When he talks to me...
Read more
Various

How to Easily Move on with Help of Taylor Swift

Waleg - 0
You start as strangers, and somehow life takes a romantic turn that re-shapes your cute friendship into a love relationship that end with an...
Read more
Kitchen

SouthWestern Lasagna

Hana - 0
Lasagna is "hands down" one of the most delicious dishes in the world! What's great about it is that it's very flexible...
Read more
Kitchen

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hana - 0
A recipe for soft chocolate chip cookies.. a quest to find that recipe has been my aim for a very long time....
Read more
Kitchen

Tunisian Couscous Recipe

Waleg - 0
A friend from Canada has been wondering why I have been submitting western recipes only, and asked for some Arabic food …...
Read more
Health

Get Rid of Dark Circles Under Your Eyes Instantly!

Waleg - 0
Why are those dark circles under your eyes? Hmm, sleepless nights bothering you lately or maybe you’re just making the most out of the...
Read more
Various

How Can I Stop Being in Love?

Waleg - 0
Hi I'm 16 and I am in love with a girl also 16, this is not the first time, but this time my feelings...
Read more
Health

Half A Litre Of Milk A Day Keeps the Doctor Away!

Waleg - 0
You know when our mothers tell us to drink milk so we can have healthy bones and teeth, it turns out milk does a...
Read more
Health

Food Caution: 10 Foods to Avoid Eating Raw

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
As much as we love gorging on delicious food, we fret the thought of putting those extra calories. In the process to reduce the...
Read more
Kitchen

Jordan National Dish, Mansaf

Hana - 0
Each country has its national dish, which it is famous for. Jordan has a certain dish that is fantastic and extremely yummy,...
Read more
Health

20 Popular Indoor Plants for Breath of Fresh Air

Waleg - 0
Your house may be technologically equipped, but living in an energy efficient, modern building can have unintended side effects. One of these could be...
Read more
Health

Modify Your Food: Improve Your Groove

Waleg - 0
Are you constantly in an irritable or back mood? Well, you might want to take a look at the kinds of food you take...
Read more

© Waleg 2004-2020. All rights reserved.