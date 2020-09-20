Celebrities

Coronavirus vs. the Flu in 2020

Waleg
By Waleg
In
Various
CoronaVirus Exist

Within a few days, the world will record a whopping total cases of +31 million people infected with the Coronavirus disease, and ONE MILLION DEATHS!

In the past few weeks, the numbers are on the rise again, just weeks before the Flu season knocks our door again …

Two different viruses that are both contagious respiratory illnesses, and both affect your lungs and breathing, and can be spread to others through droplets or smaller virus particles from a sick person, causing fever, cough, body aches, and in some cases in it can cause vomiting and diarrhea especially in children, and both can be fatal!

Life stopped completely for months, we are almost forgetting about how life pr -coronavirus was! and Normal is not going to be back anytime soon with the possibility of infection could rise more than what we witnessed during the past months and got mixed with the FLU!

There is only one exist to this mess, to these number of deaths that are increasing, to avoid loosing more friends and more members of our families and beloved ones, to stop loosing jobs, to stop those feelings of uncertainty, doubts, continuous stress, disappointment and depression in some cases …

This one and only exist is wearing a mask, keeping your hands clean and staying home if you feel sick. Just please wear the mask and postpone partying so that we can go back to normal as soon as possible! If you don’t, by the time the flu season starts, knowing that it will be miss diagnosed with the corona or the opposite, and the fact that hospitals already suffering from shortages in bed and equipment, the scene will be very ugly and sad and while we are hitting a million death caused by the coronavirus in a day or two, the next few months this number might be tripled if we don’t simply wear a mask!

