SouthWestern Lasagna

Lasagna is “hands down” one of the most delicious dishes in the world! What’s great about it is that it’s very flexible and versatile. You can make it without minced meat and only with cheese, you can go vegetarian and use sliced eggplant/ aubergine which will give it a beautiful richness.

You can also venture into giving it a totally un-Italian flare … why not give it a Mexican vibe?! Yes … using tortillas, red kidney beans and Mexican spices.

This is a really delicious recipe for a vegetarian lasagna, which is healthy, yummy and reasonably easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon paprika

¾ cup water

6 ounce tomato paste

¼ cup honey

¼ cup lemon juice

1 can red kidney beans

1 can corn

6 tortillas cut into halves “easy to make, but you can find them at the super store”

Low fat ricotta cheese

Green sweet pepper, cut into strips

½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Heat your oven then in medium saucepan heat oil, add onion and garlic, sauté until tender. Add chili and paprika, cook and stir. Add water, tomato paste, honey and lemon juice until mixed well. Stir in beans and corn. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes.

In your baking/serving rectangular pan, spoon one third of the sauce, top with a layer of tortillas, then some ricotta cheese, arrange the green peppers over the cheese, then repeat the process until the ingredients are finished. Make sure to top it all off with a bit of sauce and the shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake in the oven at 350 F. for 20 minutes.

Enjoy !