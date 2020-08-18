A recipe for soft chocolate chip cookies.. a quest to find that recipe has been my aim for a very long time. The right amount of butter, sugar has to be brown, the perfect choco chips .. it’s not easy to get that right combination that brings out that gooeyness and chewiness that we’re all seeking. I found a really easy recipe that I hope you will like, try it with … accompanied with a tall glass of milk as usual … it is mouthwatering!

The nuts give it that extra layer of flavor and crunch.

I hope you’ll find it deeeeelicious.



Ingredients:

2/3 c. butter

3/4 c. brown sugar

1 c. white sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

2 to 2 1/4 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1 c. chopped nuts

1 (12 oz.) pkg. chocolate chips



Mix the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla together in a big bowl, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and fold in the chocolate chips. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 375 f. for 8 to 10 minutes, “ keep your eye on those cookies” until they are golden. You really don’t want them to burn or over bake.

Take them out of the oven, let them cool for a few minutes and they should be soft!

They go great with milk, coffee or tea.