Seafood Gratin

I got introduced to this dish in a small restaurant a few weeks ago, and since then I have become addicted to it! Usually the simplest of ingredients put together gives the best results.

Sometimes we get the best dishes and most delicious food in small restaurants or a cafe that’s hiding away in a nook in a narrow street ..

This is a heartwarming and easy dish, that takes little time to prepare, and practically cooks itself in the oven!

It is very nutritious, extremely delicious and very rich!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoons olive oil

225g pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

225g pound sea scallops, rinsed and drained (Calamari would be a good substitute)

225g pound cooked crab meat (you can skip it if it’s not available)

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cups hot chicken broth

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped onions

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup grated Mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 200C. Lightly butter 4 small baking dishes.

In a pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Saute shrimp and scallops until firm, about 5 minutes.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add chicken broth and raise heat to high. Stir until thickened. Mix in onions & cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

Arrange shrimp, scallops and crab in the bottom of prepared dishes. Pour sauce over seafood and cover with cheese.

Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 12 to 15 minutes.