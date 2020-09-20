Seafood Gratin

I got introduced to this dish in a small restaurant a few weeks ago, and since then I have become addicted to it! Usually the simplest of ingredients put together gives the best results.
Sometimes we get the best dishes and most delicious food in small restaurants or a cafe that’s hiding away in a nook in a narrow street ..
This is a heartwarming and easy dish, that takes little time to prepare, and practically cooks itself in the oven!
It is very nutritious, extremely delicious and very rich!
Ingredients:
1 tablespoons olive oil
225g pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
225g pound sea scallops, rinsed and drained (Calamari would be a good substitute)
225g pound cooked crab meat (you can skip it if it’s not available)
1 1/2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cups hot chicken broth
1 1/2 tablespoons chopped onions
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup grated Mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 200C. Lightly butter 4 small baking dishes.
In a pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Saute shrimp and scallops until firm, about 5 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add chicken broth and raise heat to high. Stir until thickened. Mix in onions & cook for 5 to 10 minutes.
Arrange shrimp, scallops and crab in the bottom of prepared dishes. Pour sauce over seafood and cover with cheese.
Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 12 to 15 minutes.