Look at what I have found on the net today! Someone is calling the popular Middle Eastern dish, the stuffed zucchini, green fingers!! LOL!!

Comments on the photo were mixed, some founded it offensive and responded with angry messages, some founded it funny, others responded with comments like, “God please, make the judgement day comes faster”, “The prestige of Shiekh Al Mahchi is gone”, “The new generation is scary!!”

Does that means, Eggplants are black fingers 😀 lol!

What do you think?