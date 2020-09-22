Celebrities

How Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

date 2020-09-22
How Much Zendaya Net Worth 2020?

Zendaya

Can 9 years working in the entertainment industry makes you worth + $15 million? If you are a singer, actor, a former Disney darling and you work very heard, the short answer is NO! However that is not the case with Zendaya, as her net worth in 2020 is actually more than $15 million!

The successful movies and TV shows she managed to deliver in her career since 2010, add to that many successful music videos she also managed to deliver successfully, the most notable is Rewrite the Stars, a song that reached the top twenty of the United Kingdom and Australian national charts and was certified platinum in the United States, and finally Zendaya primetime emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work in Euphoria.

How did Zendaya get famous?

Well, when I mentioned successful movies, we are talking Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies here! Think about it, imagine yourself part of this huge film franchise, wouldn’t you be famous enough and worth a lot of money too! I guess you got your answer how did Zendaya get famous.

Finally, if you were wondering if Zendaya is married and if yes, who is she married to? She is NOT! It’s just that many fans think or just want to believe Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are dating in real life because of their roles in Euphoria!

Zendaya is 23 years old, if you are not a gold digger, who knows, it could be you … !
Everything is possible in 2020 😀

