Arnold is a Genuine Treasure of a Public Figure

Look what an awesome job this fan did on the pipe that Arnold Schwarzenegger is holding!

He carved and gifted the Terminator pipe to Arnold on his birthday and to his big unexpected surprise, Arnold sent him a photo of himself smoking the pipe! 🙂

You might be wondering how did he make it and sent the pipe to Arnold knowing that celebrities don’t open mail from random people … it’s simpler that you think, Arnold saw the pipe on Reddit and wrote to him!

What a gifted pipe carver; KUDOS !!

Terminator can’t be happier, he is himself enjoying it!!