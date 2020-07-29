type here...
Tiny Cheese and Olive Scones

H.A.R.
H.A.R.

Holidays are the perfect time of year to gather you close friends and loved family around a fireplace and share funny stories and yummy food.
Yes, it’s time for ham and turkey, minced pie and bread pudding, stuffing and cranberry sauce … but it’s also a good time to experiment with new recipes!

You can start with simple finger food … easy recipes and yummy outcomes!
I tried these cheese and olive scones last night … they were a hit!

Ingredients:

– 40g grated Parmesan
– 40g grated Cheddar
– 1 medium onion, diced
– 10 black olives, pitted and chopped
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
– 175g self-raising flour
– 1/2 teaspoon salt
– 1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
– 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
– 25g butter
– 1 large egg
– 3 tablespoons milk
– freshly ground black pepper

Pre-heat your oven to gas mark 6 (200°C).
Fry the onion in the oil for a few minutes or until it’s brown caramel color and darkened at the edges. Keep it moving about so that it doesn’t burn. Now transfer it to a plate to cool.
Take a large mixing bowl, sift in the flour, salt, mustard powder and cayenne, and add black pepper.

Rub in the butter, toss in the cooled onion, the olives and the grated cheeses. Beat the egg and pour it in, mixing well, then dig in with your hands, adding only enough milk to make a soft dough. Be careful, it shouldn’t be too sticky.
Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface, knead it gently till it’s smooth. Form balls with your hand, about a bit smaller than ping-pong balls. Then, when all the scones are done, brush them with milk and bake them near the top of the oven for 10-12 minutes.

When done, cool and devour!

Happy holidays!

Waleg