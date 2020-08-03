Cheesy Garlic Bread

To me, the best compliment to a hot dish of Spaghetti & Italian tomato sauce is a good, hot, cheesy peace of garlic bread … What do you think?

Your family will want to eat spaghetti more frequently … Trust me, I know!

Here’s an easy recipe for you to try …

Ingredients:

1 baguette -french bread- cut into thick slices

Butter or olive oil -it depends on your diet choices-

Garlic, minced

Grated cheese … A lot of grated cheese!

Heat your oven … Slather each slice of bread with butter or olive oil, then add the garlic.

Slip bread into the oven until hot & a bit crunchy.

Take out of oven, cover with grated cheese & slip into the oven again until the cheese is totally melted … Keep an eye on them, you don’t want them to get too crunchy or too burnt!

Easy Peasy! Enjoy!