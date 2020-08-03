Sleep Deprived? Here’s Top Five Tips to Help You Experience Good Sleep

Sleep deprivation is linked to a variety of serious health problems. It not only stresses your body, but also affects your mental health. It is also said to affect your immune system which makes you look older than your age. To ensure you get a goodnight sleep, follow our top five practices.

Cut-down caffeine

Caffeine in any form interrupts with your sleep patterns. As a powerful stimulant, it interferes with sleep by increasing adrenaline production and blocking sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain. Reduce your caffeine intake in a day to experience better sleep patterns.

Bask in the glory of sunlight

Bask in the glory of sunlight every day and stay away from the blue light emitted from the mobiles. The blue light doesn’t just affect your sleep, but also influences your mood and energy levels. So stay away from your mobile devices and embrace sunlight with open arms for a good sleep.

Maintain a consistency pattern

Maintain a consistent sleeping pattern. Consistency is key to a good night’s sleep, especially when it comes to waking up. Waking up at the same time every day improves your mood and sleep quality by regulating your circadian rhythm.

Avoid long sleep on the weekend

The weekend might seem as a great excuse to sleep long, however, research indicates that oversleeping on the weekend is a counterproductive way to catch up on your sleep. When you sleep past the regular time on the weekend, you end up feeling lethargic and tired because your brain hasn’t prepared your body to be awake. This isn’t a big deal on your day off, but it makes you less productive on days to follow.

Stay away from interruptions

Interruptions of any kind should be avoided for a good sleep. If you have a small child at home, try using a pacifier. Alternatively, put your phone on silent mode to enjoy a good sleep. Wear earplugs if you have loud neighbours and avoid drinking too much water in the evening to save a trip to the bathroom in the middle of the night.