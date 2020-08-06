type here...
Health

Got Memory Loss Problems? Try these Tips!

Waleg
Waleg

A lot of people these days suffer from poor memory, including me. There are instances when you feel that the name or word you’re looking for is just at the tip of your tongue, but sadly your brain cannot fully process it. This kind of absentmindedness or memory loss occurs if you are always tired, stressed, and anxious.

Do you find this kind of experience bothersome? Worry not because there are some things you can do to improve your memory.

1. Go for Gum. According to Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, munching gum boosts alertness.

2. Smell the scent of freshly cut grass. Although this may sound unpleasant to some, the scent of freshly cut grass helps lessen tress and improve memory. If you don’t have grass to cut, you can substitute with a scented candle with grass-like aroma.

3. Reduce Calorie Intake. This helps the brain become more sensitive to insulin and allows a reduction in the C-reactive protein. These two factors help improve brain function according to nutritionist Cynthia Sass.

4. Power Nap. A short nap restores brain power and improves a person’s ability to learn. A short rest makes the brain more receptive to new and more information.

5. Listen to Sounds While Sleeping. Other people cannot sleep unless there is complete silence. However, sounds heard while sleeping boosts a person’s memory more.

5. Fat in Your Diet. A small amount of fat helps promote the formation of long-term memories. But you have to make sure that it’s just a small amount and not too much.

So the next time you have a hard time remembering something or someone, try out these tips!

...

