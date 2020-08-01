type here...
Health

Five Simple Ways to Boost Your Brain-Power

Let your brain be smarter, faster and better!

Avatar
By Nausheen Shamsher
Avatar
Nausheen Shamsher

Just like your body needs exercise to stay fit, your brain needs serious direction to function effectively. Here are our top five tips to boost your grey matter!

Say no to sugar
What you eat affects what you think. Hence, it is important to cut away the high-fructose diet to let your brain think sweet and fast.

Experiment new activities
Involve yourself in varied activities. New activities engage your brain to do things better and faster. So keep experimenting, for ‘New’ is the modern gold.

Exercise regularly
A healthy body is a healthy mind. Exercise regularly to stay fit. It also improves the fitness of your brain.

Improve your sleep patterns
Sleep is the most important element for human growth. Focus on your sleeping patterns to feel tranquil and productive. If you have the opportunity, take 10-20 minute naps when you are hit with a wave of drowsiness. Anything longer will make you lethargic, but a short nap will refresh you.

Stay Hydrated
Water is important to keep the blood flow in your body moving at all times. Drink around eight glasses of water every day to keep your mind fresh and energized.

