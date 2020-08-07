type here...
Health

5 Practices to Help You Stay Motivated

Ever wondered what can help you stay motivated?

Avatar
By Nausheen Shamsher
2735
0

Must Read

Health

Got Memory Loss Problems? Try these Tips!

Waleg - 0
A lot of people these days suffer from poor memory, including me. There are instances when you feel that the name or word you’re...
Read more
Kitchen

Cheesy Garlic Bread

H.A.R. - 0
To me, the best compliment to a hot dish of Spaghetti & Italian tomato sauce is a good, hot, cheesy peace of garlic bread...
Read more
Health

Sleep Deprived? Here’s Top Five Tips to Help You Experience Good Sleep

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Sleep deprivation is linked to a variety of serious health problems. It not only stresses your body, but also affects your mental health. It...
Read more
Health

Five Simple Ways to Boost Your Brain-Power

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Just like your body needs exercise to stay fit, your brain needs serious direction to function effectively. Here are our top five tips to...
Read more
Avatar
Nausheen Shamsher

We all struggle with motivation, whether it’s health, career, relationship or simply improving a hobby. While it’s no rocket-science to gain the ability to maintain the momentum, it is these five key elements that come to rescue. It will not only help you ground yourself, but also create the spark and make your journey as enjoyable as an expedition.

Find a Positive Reason: While it’s difficult to find a positive reason for everything you do, but if you’re stuck with a task that you hate then its best to find a positive reason to keep moving. The positive reason could be a material reward, a sense of accomplishment or just a personal gain. As long as it’s positive it will motivate you to finish the task and reach your goal.

Be Self-compassionate: While it’s a good thing to be harsh on yourself, it is also important to be kind. Research indicates that being kind to yourself gives the strength to face fears, both real and imagined. So be nice and avoid the tendency for social comparison which often results in demotivation.

Break the Goal: Break your goal into smaller chunks. For example if your goal is to lose weight, start first with easy exercises and then tough regimes and diet plans. This method can make even the biggest task feel easily accomplishable.

Seek Positive Information: Keep reading up information which is positive and informational. It will keep you motivated. As humans, it is important to keep reminding yourself that you are capable of the achievement.

Plan a Reward: It’s important to plan a reward to keep yourself motivated to accomplish the goal. Make sure the reward is big and appropriate. For example if your goal was to lose weight which you achieve in the set duration, don’t eat a chocolate cake as a reward. Instead, plan a day at the spa or a shopping trip that will make your body and mind feel rejuvenated.

Previous articleGot Memory Loss Problems? Try these Tips!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest

Health

5 Practices to Help You Stay Motivated

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
We all struggle with motivation, whether it's health, career, relationship or simply improving a hobby. While it’s no rocket-science to gain the ability to...
Read more
Health

Got Memory Loss Problems? Try these Tips!

Waleg - 0
A lot of people these days suffer from poor memory, including me. There are instances when you feel that the name or word you’re...
Read more
Kitchen

Cheesy Garlic Bread

H.A.R. - 0
To me, the best compliment to a hot dish of Spaghetti & Italian tomato sauce is a good, hot, cheesy peace of garlic bread...
Read more
Health

Sleep Deprived? Here’s Top Five Tips to Help You Experience Good Sleep

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Sleep deprivation is linked to a variety of serious health problems. It not only stresses your body, but also affects your mental health. It...
Read more
Health

Five Simple Ways to Boost Your Brain-Power

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Just like your body needs exercise to stay fit, your brain needs serious direction to function effectively. Here are our top five tips to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More

Health

Got Memory Loss Problems? Try these Tips!

Waleg - 0
A lot of people these days suffer from poor memory, including me. There are instances when you feel that the name or word you’re...
Read more
Health

Sleep Deprived? Here’s Top Five Tips to Help You Experience Good Sleep

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Sleep deprivation is linked to a variety of serious health problems. It not only stresses your body, but also affects your mental health. It...
Read more
Health

Five Simple Ways to Boost Your Brain-Power

Nausheen Shamsher - 0
Just like your body needs exercise to stay fit, your brain needs serious direction to function effectively. Here are our top five tips to...
Read more
Health

4 Tips to Stay Hydrated This Ramadan with Healthy Choices

Waleg - 0
Long days and soaring heat makes the feeling of thirst in Ramadan intense. However, it is possible to keep the body filled with water...
Read more
- Advertisement -

...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Latest healthy and delicious recipes

Delivered directly in you inbox.

Waleg