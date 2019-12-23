Katrina Kaif is The Queen of Bollywood

Who is the reigning queen of Bollywood? If you ask me, I would say Deepika Padukone … but that’s just me!

But according to statistics and data compiled over 2013 … the queen of Bollywood is actually Katrina Kaif!

Katrina has managed to make it to the top, despite being only half Indian and not even knowing the Hindi language when she started! She works hard and has the needed talent, these are the needed tools to make it big.

Katrina managed to get cast with the biggest names in the industry, like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. This definitely has given her the needed boost for a skyrocketing career.

According to statistics gathered throughout 12 months of 2013 … The top 3 actresses are Katrina Kaif, Karina Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma follow in 4th, 5th and 6th place.

Aishwarya Rai comes in at no. 8, while Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and Kajol follow in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th places.

Rani Mukherjee is in the back at no. 32, while the last in line at no. 50 is Genelia D’Souza.

What do you think?

In your opinion, does Katrina Kaif deserve to reign as queen of Bollywood?